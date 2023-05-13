Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

About Lument Finance Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

