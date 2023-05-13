MAI Capital Management Acquires 228 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $293.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.73. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

