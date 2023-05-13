MAI Capital Management Buys 1,384 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $292.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $295.10.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock worth $10,625,139. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

