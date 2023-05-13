MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XBI opened at $85.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.03.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

