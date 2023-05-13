MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43. The company has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

