MAI Capital Management Has $1.39 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.76.

Linde Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $370.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

