MAI Capital Management Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 344.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.