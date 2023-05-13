MAI Capital Management Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 27,201 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.31 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

