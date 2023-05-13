MAI Capital Management Has $1.63 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 708,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

