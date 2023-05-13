MAI Capital Management Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 over the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

