MAI Capital Management Has $1.98 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

