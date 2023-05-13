MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

CL opened at $81.98 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

