MAI Capital Management Increases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

