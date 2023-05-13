MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.