MAI Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit stock opened at $427.62 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.90 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

