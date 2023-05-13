MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BP were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 471,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BP by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.00.

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. Analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. BP’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

