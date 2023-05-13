MAI Capital Management Purchases 13,175 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Exelon by 88.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,148 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelon Price Performance

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.