MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,606 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in HP by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

