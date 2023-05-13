MAI Capital Management Sells 6,766 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. UBS Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

