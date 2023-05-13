MAI Capital Management Sells 9,062 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $17,074,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PMAR opened at $32.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $454.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.