Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. The stock traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 1127254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,352,000 after purchasing an additional 55,343 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $253,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,761,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 56.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 61,219 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.88 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.