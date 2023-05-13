Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives $5.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMIZF. Bank of America downgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

