MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,279.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,250.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,083.33. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,337.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

