Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 10,378 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

