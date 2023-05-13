Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,213 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,468,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $359.34 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.71 and a 200-day moving average of $347.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

