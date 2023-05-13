Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 15,347 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,761 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

