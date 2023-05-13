Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,664 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ICVT opened at $71.82 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

