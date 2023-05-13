Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 28,899 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,899 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.3 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.