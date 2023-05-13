Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $370.33 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

