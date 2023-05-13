Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 13,105 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 91.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 109,564 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Price Performance

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.