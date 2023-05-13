Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,119 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.1 %

Cummins stock opened at $217.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.73.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.