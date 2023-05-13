Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 7,955 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

