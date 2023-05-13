Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 8,025 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $110.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.44.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

