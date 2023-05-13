Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $896,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $285.47 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.