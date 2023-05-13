Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,096 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 1.84% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $90.67 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.37 and a 1 year high of $93.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.