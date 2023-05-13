Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,136,000 after buying an additional 263,823 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,861,000 after acquiring an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

