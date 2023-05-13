Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $180.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

