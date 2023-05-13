Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after buying an additional 73,451 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

