Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.60 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock worth $1,657,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $176.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.96. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

