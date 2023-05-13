Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.85 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 660.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 95.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after buying an additional 803,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Up 1.3 %

SYY stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

