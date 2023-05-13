Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,054 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,225,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 190,282 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,523,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 87,581 shares during the period.

IYE stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

