Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $318.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.16. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $328.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

