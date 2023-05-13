Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 3.45% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,740,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after buying an additional 101,739 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

