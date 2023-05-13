Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 10,425 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,747,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 320,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Chubb by 33.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 293,145 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $200.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

