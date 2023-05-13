Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 47,198 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,198 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

