Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 6,102 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 98.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

