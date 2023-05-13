Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,907 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,424,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,027,023,000 after purchasing an additional 271,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,460,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,654,000 after acquiring an additional 551,359 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.56) to GBX 5,790 ($73.06) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

