Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 24,124 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,124 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.