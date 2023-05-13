Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 32,707 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,707 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

GLDM stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

