Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 522 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $78.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 877.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

